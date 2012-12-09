FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's Mahama wins election in first round - official
December 9, 2012 / 10:07 PM / in 5 years

Ghana's Mahama wins election in first round - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Dramani Mahama (R), Ghana's interim president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate,waves with his wife Lordina Mahama during his last electoral rally at a trade fair in Accra December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana incumbent President John Dramani Mahama won a new term with 50.7 percent of ballots cast in the West African state’s election, the head of the Electoral Commission announced on Sunday.

“Based on the results, I declare President John Dramani Mahama president elect,” Kwadwo Afari-Gyan told a news conference in the capital Accra.

Mahama was up against main opposition challenger Nana Akufo-Addo, whose party said earlier on Sunday that it believed the election results were rigged.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bate Felix

