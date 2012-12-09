FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana police tear gas protesters ahead of poll results
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Ghana police tear gas protesters ahead of poll results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of National Democratic Congress (NDC) celebrate the victory of their candidate, John Dramani Mahama, on a street in Accra December 9, 2012. Ghana's main opposition party said on Sunday the country's presidential election had been manipulated, raising concerns about the outcome of the poll in a nation seen as a bulwark of democracy in an unstable region. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana riot police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse more than 200 opposition supporters protesting in front of the election commission ahead of poll results.

Youths carrying sticks and shouting “We want justice” had assembled there after a spokesman for the opposition National Patriotic Party said electoral workers had tampered with the results of a presidential election.

The election commission has not yet announced a winner from the presidential race, but local media have projected incumbent leader John Dramani Mahama narrowly beat his NPP rival Nana Akufo-Addo with just over 50 percent.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.