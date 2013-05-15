Ghana plans "up to $1 billion" Eurobond in 2013: vice president

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana plans to issue a Eurobond worth up to $1 billion to refinance existing debt, the vice-president of the oil- and cocoa-producing West African nation told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are looking at the best conditions including costs and we will not do it until we’re convinced it is the right time,” Kwesi Amissah-Arthur said.

Ghana’s Finance Minister Seth Terkper said the government had yet to appoint advisors for the transaction. The proposal for the bond is subject to approval by Ghana’s parliament, which is currently in recess.