IMF approves third disbursement to Ghana: sources
January 13, 2016 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

IMF approves third disbursement to Ghana: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board on Wednesday approved a third disbursement of about $115 million under Ghana’s three-year support program, sources in Washington and Accra familiar with the subject told Reuters.

Ghana, a major exporter of cocoa, gold and oil, entered the $918 million financial assistance program in April, with the aim of restoring economic stability and boosting job growth.

The West African nation was once one of the continent’s strongest performers but slumping global commodity prices and a fiscal crisis which drove its debt-to-GDP ratio to more than 70 percent have put a brake on economic growth.

Wednesday’s approval followed a successful second review by IMF staff in November, although concerns remained about debt, a Washington source said.

“The board expressed serious concern about the country’s widening debt stock and urged the authorities to take additional measures this year to reduce the levels,” he said.

The IMF urged the government to do more to adjust to the fall in its revenues as oil prices fall. Immediate steps should be taken to fully resolve years of electricity crisis that has stunted economic growth, the source added.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Edward McAllister and Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
