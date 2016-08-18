FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's Mahama says dispute with Ivory Coast affected oil development
August 18, 2016 / 7:16 PM / a year ago

Ghana's Mahama says dispute with Ivory Coast affected oil development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama arrives for a meeting with France's President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 28, 2013.Charles Platiau

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's President John Mahama said on Thursday that a maritime boundary dispute with Ivory Coast had affected the development of the new TEN oil field, but that Ghana was nonetheless committed to a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Mahama was speaking shortly after an opening ceremony for Ghana's second commercial crude oil field in the western city of Takoradi.

"The maritime boundary dispute had impacted TEN development activities in the disputed area as the provisional measures order from the international tribunal included an order prohibiting new oil wells in the field," Mahama said.

"We remain committed to a peaceful resolution of this dispute, and we look forward to the final resolution of this matter sometime next year."

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra

