U.S.
Reuters Backstory
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
July 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Peace Corps volunteers arrested in Ghana over killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Police in Ghana have arrested two U.S. nationals working as volunteers for the Peace Corps aid program in Ghana in connection with the killing of a local man who tried to rob them, police said on Monday.

A police officer in the northern town of Wa said the incident happened at the weekend when they were attacked by two robbers.

One Peace Corps volunteer fought back with a knife, fatally wounding one of the assailants, said the officer, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The U.S. embassy in the capital Accra confirmed that police were investigating an incident involving Peace Corps volunteers.

“They were involved in a safety and security situation in the early hours of Saturday and the police are investigating,” embassy spokeswoman Sara Stryker said.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Mark John

