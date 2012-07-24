Timeline: Ghana's President Mills dies

(Reuters) - Ghana’s president, John Atta Mills, died on Tuesday. Here is a look back at events in the West African country.

July 1960 - Kwame Nkrumah becomes president of the Republic of Ghana, months after a republican constitution is ratified by a referendum. Nkrumah is overthrown after a military coup in February 1966.

August 1969 - A new constitution is ratified leading to a transfer of power to the civilian government of Kofi Busia. Busia is ousted in coup in January 1972 led by Colonel Ignatius Acheampong. General Frederick Akuffo takes over in 1978.

June 1979 - Akuffo is deposed in a coup led by Flight Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings. Elections are held and in September Rawlings hands over power to a new president, Hilla Limann. Limann is also overthrown in coup in 1981, again led by Rawlings, after two years of weak economic policies. Rawlings is elected president in November 1992.

June 1994 - Leaders of Ghana’s warring northern tribes sign a peace accord after fighting erupted in the north in February, pitting landless Konkombas against three allied tribes. Independent sources estimated up to 5,000 people were killed by mid-April.

January 2001 - Former opposition leader John Kufuor is sworn in as president after Rawlings served the two elected terms he was allowed.

June 2007 - London-based Tullow Oil Plc says it has found up to 600 million barrels of oil offshore.

January 2009 - Electoral Commission declares John Atta Mills winner after he defeated Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party in run off presidential elections.

July 2009 - Visiting U.S. President Barack Obama assures Africa it will not be sidelined from world affairs and hails democratic Ghana as a model for other African countries.

December 2010 - Mills opens the valves in a ceremony at a floating oil platform off the country’s Atlantic coast. Initial production of around 120,000 bpd will rank Ghana as sub-Saharan Africa’s seventh largest producer.

July 2011 - Mills is chosen as ruling National Democratic Congress party’s candidate for the 2012 presidential election, defeating Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, wife of the former president.

December 2011 - Ghana says it has exported 23.5 million barrels of crude oil from the Jubilee oilfield in its first year of production. Tullow Oil is the lead company of the consortium operating the Jubilee field.

July 24, 2012 - Mills dies in office.

