Ghana VP to be sworn in as new president
July 24, 2012 / 5:44 PM / 5 years ago

Ghana VP to be sworn in as new president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s vice president will be sworn in as the West African country’s new president on Tuesday evening, hours after President John Atta Mills died unexpectedly, a parliament official in charge of proceedings told Reuters.

Ebenezer Djietror said Vice President John Dramani Mahama would be sworn in at 1800 GMT.

According to the country’s constitution, Mahama will complete Mills’s term that was due to end with elections in December.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
