Britain challenges EU findings on Gibraltar border dispute
November 15, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Britain challenges EU findings on Gibraltar border dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was confident that Spain was breaking European Union law by imposing “politically-motivated” checks at its border with Gibraltar despite the EU executive saying it thought Madrid was acting lawfully.

“We remain confident that the Spanish government has acted - and continues to act - unlawfully, through introducing disproportionate and politically motivated checks,” Britain’s Foreign Office said after the European Commission said it had found no evidence Spain had acted illegally.

Britain said the border had operated more smoothly than normal when a Commission team had investigated delays at the frontier of the disputed British overseas territory this summer.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
