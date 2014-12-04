FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gildan forecasts loss on price cuts in printwear business
December 4, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Gildan forecasts loss on price cuts in printwear business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO) (GIL.N) forecast a loss for the current quarter as it cuts prices in its printwear business to attract more orders from retailers.

U.S.-listed shares of Gildan, which also reported a fourth-quarter profit below its forecast due to weaker-than-expected sales of branded apparel, fell 16 percent to $48.95 in premarket trading.

Gildan said sales of its branded apparel were lower than it had expected as retailers cut back on orders due to weak demand.

The company, whose rivals include Hanesbrands Inc (HBI.N) and L Brands Inc (LB.N), forecast a loss of 30 cents per share for the first quarter ending Jan. 4.

Net income rose to $122.7 million, or $1 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 5 from $96.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $666 million.

The company earlier forecast a profit of $1.06-$1.09 per share and revenue of more than $700 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per share and revenue of $713.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Montreal-based Gildan also raised its dividend to 13 cents per share from 10.8 cents.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
