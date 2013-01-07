Gilead says on track with hepatitis C treatments

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc is on track to file for regulatory approval of sofosbuvir, its treatment for chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, starting in mid-2013, the biotech company said on Monday.

Gilead is scheduled to give investors an update on its candidates for HCV treatment at a JPMorgan healthcare conference this week in San Francisco.

The company will discuss new results from an arm of a continuing Phase 2 trial and provide a progress report on a range of Phase 2 and 3 trials evaluating a once-daily fixed-dose combination tablet of the medicines.