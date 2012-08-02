FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gilead signs deals with Indian companies for low-cost HIV drug
August 2, 2012

Gilead signs deals with Indian companies for low-cost HIV drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc signed deals with three Indian companies to drive sales and reduce manufacturing costs of low-cost generic versions of its HIV drug emtricitabine in developing countries.

Under deals with Ranbaxy Laboratories, Strides Arcolab and Mylan Inc’s India unit, Gilead will provide technology and funding to help reduce manufacturing costs of the drug, the companies said.

Gilead, which sells the drug under the Emtriva brand, is the world’s largest maker of branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus -- the cause of AIDS.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Viraj Nair

