Gilead profit rises 63 percent, sales of older HIV drugs dip

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 63 percent as lower sales of its older HIV drugs were offset by higher sales of new products, but the results fell slightly short of Wall Street estimates.

Gilead, the world’s largest maker of branded HIV drugs, posted an adjusted first-quarter profit of 48 cents a share, compared with the 50 cents Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The revenues were a little light and EPS was 2 cents short, but they said a lot of it was inventory drawdown,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee, who noted that other biotechnology companies including Amgen (AMGN.O) had similar inventory issues. “So the focus now will shift back to hep C.”

Gilead, a leader in the race to develop a next-generation treatment for the liver-destroying hepatitis C virus, said earlier on Thursday that almost all patients taking a fixed-dose combination of two of its experimental hepatitis C pills appeared to have eliminated the virus after either eight weeks or 12 weeks of treatment in a small mid-stage study.

Wall Street expects that any approved oral regimen for hepatitis C will garner billions of dollars in annual sales.

Gilead said first-quarter net profit rose to $722.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $442 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales of HIV drug Atripla fell 1 percent to $877.1 million, while sales of another older product, Truvada, fell 8 percent to $700.2 million, which Gilead attributed to de-stocking of inventory that buyers had built up in late 2012 ahead of price increases.

Sales of newer HIV drug Complera rose 184 percent to $148.2 million while sales of recently-launched Stribild totaled $92.1 million for the quarter.

Overall revenue for the quarter rose 11 percent to $2.53 billion. Analysts, on average, had expected $2.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gilead said it still expects full-year 2013 net product sales of $10 billion to $10.2 billion.

The company’s shares, which closed up 2 percent at $52.18 on Nasdaq, were little changed at $52.15 in after-hours trading.