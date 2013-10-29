Gilead third quarter profit rises 17 percent, sales up 15 percent

(Reuters) - Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) reported a 17 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Tuesday and raised its outlook for full-year sales as revenue and demand for its flagship HIV drugs exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead earned 52 cents a share in the third quarter, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“They beat, ... driven by better product revenues and lower expenses,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee. “It was also positive that they took up their product sales guidance.”

Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 4 percent to $899.7 million, while sales of an older product, Truvada, rose 1 percent to $813.7 million. Sales of newer HIV drug Complera more than doubled to $210.7 million, and the recently launched drug Stribild had sales of $144 million in the quarter.

Gilead is the world’s largest maker of branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus, the cause of AIDS.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.78 billion, beating the $2.72 billion forecast by analysts.

For the full year, Gilead raised its estimate for net product sales to between $10.3 billion and $10.4 billion, from a previous range of $10.0 billion to $10.2 billion.

Gilead in recent years it has also focused on new treatments for the liver-destroying hepatitis C virus.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week voted to recommend that the agency approve Gilead’s application for experimental hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir. A final FDA decision is expected by early December.

Gilead estimates that there are over 4 million hepatitis C patients in the United States. Analysts have forecast that sales of sofosbuvir could reach nearly $2 billion in 2014 alone.

Gilead’s third-quarter net profit rose to $788.6 million, or 47 cents per share, from $675.5 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. The number of shares outstanding rose in the latest quarter from the prior-year period.

Shares of Gilead, which have more than doubled over the past 12 months, were up 1 percent in after-hours Nasdaq trading at $70.27.