FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 minutes ago
Gilead Sciences quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 17 minutes ago

Gilead Sciences quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Deena Beasley

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 12 percent as use of its flagship hepatitis C drugs continued to decline, but the results beat Wall Street estimates and the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

Shares of Gilead, which closed at $74.19 on Nasdaq, rose 1.7 percent to $75.44 after hours.

After one-time items, Gilead earned $2.56 a share. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"People had a sense they were going to beat on the HCV (hepatitis C) side and that's where most of it came from," said Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges. Still, with a competing drug from AbbVie Inc ABBV.O likely to be approved by regulators next month, the sales trend is unlikely to maintain the current rate, he said.

Quarterly sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa totaled $2.9 billion, down from $4 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast $2.23 billion.

Gilead warned earlier this year that sales of the high-priced drugs were declining due to a combination of fewer patients being deemed eligible for treatment and growing competition from other drugmakers.

Sales of other antiviral products, including Gilead's other main franchise of HIV drugs, rose to $3.6 billion from $3.1 billion for the same period in 2016.

Gilead raised its full-year 2017 product sales estimate to between $24 billion and $25.5 billion, up from a previous range of $22.5 billion to $24.5 billion.

The company's first-quarter net income fell to $3.1 billion from $3.5 billion a year earlier. Overall revenue fell to $7.14 billion from $7.78 billion.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.