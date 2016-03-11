FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infection worries prompt EU review of Gilead leukemia drug
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 11, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Infection worries prompt EU review of Gilead leukemia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European regulators have started a review into the safety of Gilead Sciences’ leukemia drug Zydelig due to concerns over serious adverse events, including deaths.

The review was prompted by an increased rate of harmful events, mostly due to infections, seen in three clinical trials that tested the drug in combination with other cancer medicines, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday.

The EMA said it would review data from the studies to see if the findings had any consequences for Zydelig’s approved use. In the meantime, patients taking the drug should be carefully monitored for signs of infections, it said.

The agency added it was considering whether any other immediate measures were necessary while the review was ongoing.

Zydelig is authorized in Europe for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in combination with Roche’s Rituxan and on its own for treating follicular lymphoma.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.