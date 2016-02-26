FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead's HIV drug gets closer to getting Europe approval
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 26, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Gilead's HIV drug gets closer to getting Europe approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental cocktail to treat HIV received a green light from European regulators on Friday, boosting the chances of the drug being formally approved by the European Commission.

The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on the treatment, Descovy, a combination of emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. Both drugs stop HIV from multiplying.

The company is awaiting an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

One of Gilead’s treatments for HIV, Truvada, is an approved drug to be taken in a PrEP regimen, a group of drugs recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent HIV infection.

Gilead’s shares rose about 1 percent to $90.89 in light premarket trading on Friday.

Europe's drug regulator also recommended approving hemophilia treatments from Biogen Inc and CSL Ltd as well as Eli Lilly & Co's psoriasis treatment. (bit.ly/1LhVgQZ)

Eli Lilly’s experimental drug, ixekizumab, belongs to a new class of psoriasis treatments called IL-17 receptor antagonists. The drug will compete directly with Novartis AG’s newly approved Cosentyx.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.