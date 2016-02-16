FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA expands use of Gilead's liver drug to rare subset of patients
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 16, 2016 / 3:01 PM / in 2 years

FDA expands use of Gilead's liver drug to rare subset of patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo at the lobby of its headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Gilead Sciences Inc’s blockbuster drug Harvoni to some hepatitis C patients in the advanced stage of cirrhosis, including those who have undergone liver transplant.

Chronic hepatitis C patients often develop scarring and poor liver function also known as cirrhosis, which can lead to complications such as bleeding, jaundice, fluid accumulation in the abdomen and liver cancer.

The once-daily pill, used in combination with antiviral ribavirin, was also approved to treat gentotype 1 and 4 liver transplant recipients with compensated cirrhosis, a slightly less severe form of the condition.

AbbVie Inc had identified cases of hepatic decompensation and liver failure in patients with liver cirrhosis who were taking its medicines Viekira Pak and Technivie, the FDA said in October.

Harvoni had $13.86 billion worldwide sales in 2015.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.