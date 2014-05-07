FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead to buy back another $5 billion of shares
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 7, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Gilead to buy back another $5 billion of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O), maker of new hepatitis C treatment Sovaldi, on Wednesday said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company’s shares.

The latest authorization augments the approximate $2.9 billion remaining in Gilead’s previous buy back program, which the company said is expected to be completed by September.

Gilead said the new program expires three years after the completion of the current repurchase program.

Immediately after the announcement, shares of Gilead jumped as much as 1.4 percent from their closing price of $78.77 on Nasdaq, then eased back to stand up 63 cents, or 0.8 percent, after hours.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.