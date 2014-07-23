FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Health insurer group asks Gilead to cut hepatitis C drug price
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 23, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Health insurer group asks Gilead to cut hepatitis C drug price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A prominent U.S. health insurer trade group on Wednesday called on Gilead Sciences Inc to lower the cost of its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi after the drugmaker reported nearly $3.5 billion in sales for the treatment in its second quarter.

“It’s time to lower the price of Sovaldi,” said Brendan Buck, vice president of communications at America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). “While it was a blockbuster quarter for Gilead, people who can’t access the drug because of its price didn’t fare nearly as well.”

Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.