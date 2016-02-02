Gilead hepatitis C drug sales beat estimates, but growth stalls

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc’s (GILD.O) hepatitis C drug sales edged past Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales in Japan, but U.S. results were weaker than expected.

The company, which faces growing competition in the lucrative hepatitis C market, projected total 2016 product sales of $30 billion to $31 billion, in line with the average Wall Street estimate of $30.68 billion as compiled by ISI Evercore.

For 2015, Gilead’s product sales totaled $32.15 billion.

“The most prolific growth story in the large-cap biotech for the last three years just guided sales down,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said. “To some extent they are a victim of their own success.”

Gilead said it will continue to seek growth through partnerships and acquisitions. The company also increased its dividend by 10 percent, and said it would buy back an additional $12 billion of its stock.

“The environment has shifted dramatically in our favor” in terms of acquisition opportunities, Gilead Chief Operating Officer John Milligan said on a conference call, referring to the recent stock market selloff.

Milligan has been named Gilead’s next chief executive officer as of March 10, when current CEO John Martin will become executive chairman.

Gilead’s fourth quarter product sales rose 16 percent to $8.4 billion. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni totaled $4.9 billion, ahead of the $4.45 billion average Wall Street estimate.

Adjusted earnings totaled $3.32 per share, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $3.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It was a strong overall quarter, driven by strong Japan sales, but U.S. sales were lighter than expected,” said RBC’s Yee. “Japan is likely taking a price reduction for Gilead’s drugs, so there will be questions about that.”

Shares of Gilead edged up 60 cents to $83.30 in after hours trading. The stock has been under pressure following recent U.S. regulatory approval of Merck & Co Inc’s (MRK.N) new hepatitis C drug.

Merck’s drug will have a list price of $54,600 for a 12-week regimen. Gilead’s Harvoni is listed at $94,500, but is steeply discounted under contracts with health insurers and other payers, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Gilead officials repeatedly said they were confident in the safety profiles and “real-world” results from treatment with Harvoni and Sovaldi, and did not expect their prices to be affected by Merck’s drug.

Gilead drew fire two years ago when it launched Sovaldi, the first in a new class of hepatitis C drugs considered to be a cure for the liver-destroying disease, at a price of $84,000 per course of treatment. An estimated 3.2 million Americans are infected with hepatitis C and insurers have responded by closely monitoring which patients should first be treated with the new drugs.

The company estimated on Tuesday that about 3 million Americans are still infected with hepatitis C, including about 1.5 million who remain undiagnosed.