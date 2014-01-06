FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead says head of commercial operations to retire
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 6, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Gilead says head of commercial operations to retire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday that its head of commercial operations for the past decade, Kevin Young, who oversaw tremendous sales growth at the U.S. biotechnology company, will retire next month.

Young, who plans to step down on February 4, has held the top commercial post for the world’s leading maker of HIV/AIDS medicines since 2004. During his tenure Gilead’s annual sales grew from $1.24 billion in 2004 to about $11 billion in 2013.

“Over the past nine years, he has greatly expanded and strengthened our commercial organization, preparing the company to introduce products in new therapeutic areas,” Gilead Chief Executive John Martin said in a statement.

The company said it was not ready to announce any succession plans but said Young will continue to work with Gilead as a senior advisor after his retirement.

Young, 56, leaves the top commercial post just as Gilead is launching what is widely expected to be its biggest and most important new therapy in years - an all-oral regimen for treating hepatitis C that has garnered analyst forecasts for eventual annual sales of $3 billion to $16 billion.

During his tenure, Young oversaw the launch of eight new therapies, including Atripla, the first single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV, which is the top seller for treating the virus that causes AIDS in the United States and Europe, Gilead said.

Before joining Gilead, Young held posts with U.S. biotech Amgen Inc and British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.