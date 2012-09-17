FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead's HIV pill could be market leader in 3-5 years: J.P. Morgan
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 17, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Gilead's HIV pill could be market leader in 3-5 years: J.P. Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities raised its price target on Gilead Sciences Inc to $75 from $70, saying the company’s HIV pill could emerge as a “market leader” in three to five years, sending the drugmaker’s shares to a life-high.

U.S. health regulators approved the four-drug combination pill, Stribild, on August 27.

Physicians said there were no major concerns with Stribild or with its cost, the brokerage said after a survey of 52 HIV specialists.

Analyst Geoff Meacham, who reiterated his “overweight” rating on the stock, expects Stribild sales of about $2.9 billion in 2015, ahead of Wall Street consensus of $1.5 billion.

Gilead shares, which have risen 8 percent since the approval of the HIV pill, were up 6 percent at $65.68 on the Nasdaq on Monday. More than 16 million shares changed hands by 1454 ET, about 2.5 times their 10-day moving average volume.

Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.