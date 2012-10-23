FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Gilead third-quarter profit beats Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of its antiviral drugs continued to rise.

Adjusting for one-time items, the company earned $1.00 a share in the third quarter, beating the average Wall Street estimate of 94 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income totaled $675.5 million, or 85 cents per share, down from $741.1 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $2.43 billion. Analysts had expected $2.34 billion.

Gilead is the world’s largest maker of branded drugs to treat the human immunodeficiency virus, the cause of AIDS, but its near-term future is tightly linked to progress with an experimental hepatitis C drug acquired with its $11 billion buyout of Pharmasset.

The company’s shares, which fell 2.2 percent to close at $64.91 on Nasdaq, were unchanged after hours.

Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon

