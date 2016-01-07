FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hudson's Bay to buy online luxury retailer Gilt
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 7, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Hudson's Bay to buy online luxury retailer Gilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co has agreed to buy online luxury retailer Gilt Groupe Holdings Inc for about $250 million.

Hudson’s Bay expects the deal to add about $500 million to its 2016 total sales, the company said on Thursday. It reported revenue of C$8.17 billion for 2014.

Gilt, which runs limited-time discounted online sales of apparel and other products, has struggled in the face of stiff competition from other flash-sale websites.

Hudson’s Bay, which has a market value of about C$3 billion ($2.12 billion), said it plans to open Gilt shops inside its Saks Off 5th stores.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news last month.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.