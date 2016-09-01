GIP in talks to buy a 20 percent stake in Gas Natural: sources

MADRID (Reuters) - Investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in preliminary talks to buy a 20 percent stake of Gas Natural (GAS.MC), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Shareholders Repsol (REP.MC) and Criteria Caixa (CABK.MC) may each sell around a 10 percent stake of Gas Natural in a possible deal with GIP, the sources said. News of a potential stake sale was first reported by Bloomberg.

A 20 percent stake of Gas Natural has a current market value of around 3.8 billion euros ($4.23 billion).

Sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters the deal was in the early stages and could still fall apart. Repsol and Gas Natural declined to comment while Caixabank was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8976 euros)