Caitlyn Jenner honored at Glamour Women Awards
November 10, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Caitlyn Jenner honored at Glamour Women Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK - Caitlyn Jenner, Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon were among those honoured at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday night, the 25th edition celebrating those  exemplifying courage and inspiration.

Past Olympic champion and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, hit the star-studded red carpet at New York’s Carnegie Hall in a royal blue dress before accepting “The Transgender Champion” award.

Former Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham was named “The Fashion Force” while Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon received “The Hollywood Hero” prize.

“I was just thrilled to get the call because I feel like I’ve heard so much about this event and it is an extraordinary night to celebrate women and all they’ve accomplished in their different industries,” Witherspoon said.

“... Women are infinitely capable of doing amazing things.”

Other honorees included ballerina Misty Copeland, soccer Team USA and women who survived the deadly shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
