Novartis says Alcon glaucoma treatment approved in EU
#Health News
July 28, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis says Alcon glaucoma treatment approved in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis said the European Commission has approved its eyecare unit Alcon’s Simbrinza treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye disease.

Alcon said in a statement on Monday the Simbrinza eye drops suspension had been approved to decrease elevated intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

“We are pleased to introduce the only fixed combination therapy without a beta-blocker to help more glaucoma patients manage their progressive eye condition,” Jeff George, global head of Alcon, said in the statement.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
