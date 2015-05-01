FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves Glaxo, Theravance's Breo Ellipta asthma drug
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 1, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Glaxo, Theravance's Breo Ellipta asthma drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A jogger runs past a signage for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in London April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the sale of Breo Ellipta as a once-daily treatment for asthma in patients aged 18 and older, GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance Inc said.

The FDA declined to approve Breo for younger asthma sufferers. The agency, in a so-called complete response letter, told the companies that additional data would be required to further demonstrate Breo’s safety and efficacy in that population.

The FDA’s decision came after an FDA advisory panel of experts had voted 16-4 that Breo Ellipta should be approved for use by adults. It voted 19-1 that available data did not support approval for use in children aged 12 to 17.

Breo Ellipta should not be used for the relief of acute bronchospasm, the companies said.

Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson had forecast Breo sales reaching $750 million in 2020.

The drug consists of a corticosteroid, which reduces inflammation, and a long-acting beta-agonist called vilanterol, which is designed to open the airways.

The inhaled treatment was previously approved to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a condition that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis or both.

(This story removes reference to Glaxo licensing drug from Theravance)

Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.