FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK offers discount to win UK green light for platelet drug
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 12, 2013 / 12:11 AM / in 4 years

GSK offers discount to win UK green light for platelet drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen outside one of its buildings in west London, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has finally won a green light from Britain’s healthcare cost agency NICE for its platelet-boosting drug Revolade, after offering a price discount to the country’s state-run healthcare service.

Revolade, also known as eltrombopag, was originally rejected in 2010 by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) as not cost-effective.

Draft guidance published on Wednesday now recommends it for certain patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a bleeding disorder, following the discount offer from GSK. The size of the discount is commercially confidential.

An increasing number of medicines are only approved by NICE after drug manufacturers provide such a discount, underlining the challenge that companies face in securing reimbursement for products in Europe, where health budgets are under scrutiny.

NICE said it expected to issue final guidance on Revolade next month.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.