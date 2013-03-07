FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GlaxoSmithKline files for European approval of diabetes drug albiglutide
#Health News
March 7, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

GlaxoSmithKline files for European approval of diabetes drug albiglutide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage is pictured on the company headquarters of GlaxoSmithKline in west London July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it had filed for European approval of its new once-weekly diabetes drug albiglutide, as tries to gain a foothold in a crowded market.

Albiglutide, used to treat type 2 diabetes, belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 medicines as Victoza, from Novo Nordisk, and Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca’s Amylin unit.

The drug has not yet been approved anywhere in the world, GSK said.

As a latecomer to the GLP-1 market, however, analysts believe albiglutide may struggle to generate major sales.

GSK made a similar submission in the United States in January for albiglutide, one of a number of new drugs the company hopes will revive its product portfolio.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Paul Sandle

