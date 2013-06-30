FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone, Lion Capital to bid for GSK's Lucozade, Ribena: report
June 30, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

Blackstone, Lion Capital to bid for GSK's Lucozade, Ribena: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage is pictured on the company headquarters of GlaxoSmithKline in west London July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Private equity firms Blackstone (BX.N) and Lion Capital have teamed up to make a formal bid worth more than a billion pounds for Lucozade and Ribena, the two soft drink brands put up for sale by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Sky News reported on Sunday.

GSK has been increasingly focusing its consumer health operations on emerging markets and put Lucozade and Ribena -- brands that are big sellers in Britain but lack global reach -- up for sale as they no longer fit in with the company’s portfolio.

Last month, GSK said it had appointed JPMorgan and Greenhill to advise it on the sale.

Blackstone and Lion Capital have appointed bankers at Rothschild to advise them on their bid, Sky News reported.

Both Blackstone and Lion Capital could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

