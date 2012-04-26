FDA approves Glaxo cancer drug Votrient

A GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen outside one of its buildings in west London, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators gave the nod to GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Votrient for a type of sarcoma on Thursday, following a positive advisory panel vote last month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the pill for people with soft-tissue sarcoma who have already received chemotherapy.

Soft-tissue sarcoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that afflicted about 11,000 Americans last year, 4,000 of whom died from the disease, according to the National Cancer Institute. The cancer begins in the muscles, fat or other tissues.