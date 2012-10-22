FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GlaxoSmithKline says five late-stage trials meet main goal
October 22, 2012

GlaxoSmithKline says five late-stage trials meet main goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc said results from five late-stage trials of two experimental quadrivalent influenza vaccines (QIV) met the main goal of protecting against mild as well as moderate-severe cases of influenza.

GSK said its experimental vaccines contain two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains to potentially help broaden protection against seasonal influenza, compared to approved trivalent vaccines that contain two A influenza strains and one B influenza strain.

Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore

