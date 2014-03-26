FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK reports tampering of some bottles of weight-loss drug
March 26, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

GSK reports tampering of some bottles of weight-loss drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen at the entrance of a building in Luxembourg, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc said some bottles of its weight-loss drug Alli bought in the United States had been tampered with and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was investigating.

Consumers reported that some bottles bought in stores in seven states contained products other than the drug, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said the affected bottles could contain tablets and capsules of different shapes and colors. The actual drug is turquoise. The bottles also could be unlabeled and the lot numbers might not match the numbers on the carton, it said.

The company did not say if any consumers had taken pills from the bottles or if it was considering a recall.

Alli, which is sold by the GSK’s consumer healthcare business, is approved for use without a prescription for overweight adults, in conjunction with a low-fat diet.

The company said the affected bottles were found in Alabama,

Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
