FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK pulls U.S. bid to use Tykerb with Herceptin
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 12, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

GSK pulls U.S. bid to use Tykerb with Herceptin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Signage is pictured on the company headquarters of GlaxoSmithKline in west London July 21, 2008. GlaxoSmithKline announce their half yearly results on Wednesday July 23. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British group GlaxoSmithKline has pulled a U.S. application seeking approval to use its breast cancer drug Tykerb in combination with Roche’s rival product Herception for certain patients with advanced disease.

A green light for combined administration of the two drugs would expand the use of GSK’s Tykerb - sales of which have been limited - by offering a new treatment option for very sick women with metastatic cancer.

“Our discussions with FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) highlighted questions that could not be addressed with the data currently available,” said Rafael Amado, GSK’s head of oncology R&D.

As a result, Britain’s biggest drugmaker said it had decided to withdraw its application and wait for results from further ongoing studies testing the drug combination.

An FDA advisory committee had been scheduled to consider on July 24 the use of Tykerb with Herceptin for patients with metastatic breast cancer whose tumors over-express the HER2 protein and who have had prior Herceptin treatment.

Regulatory reviews of the drug combination are continuing in Europe and other countries despite the U.S. move.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.