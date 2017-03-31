FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Glencore to sell 51 percent of oil products storage business
#Deals
March 31, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 5 months ago

Glencore to sell 51 percent of oil products storage business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar, November 13, 2012.Michael Buholzer

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss-based trading and mining giant Glencore has agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in its oil products and logistics business for $775 million to China's HNA Innovation Finance Group Ltd, the company said on Friday.

Reuters earlier exclusively reported that Glencore was in talks to sell a bundle of its global oil storage stakes, following similar moves by rivals as a boom period for storage shows signs of nearing to an end.

Glencore said the deal was expected to close in the second half of 2017 and that the transaction would result in a new company called HG Storage International Ltd with a presence across Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Dutch bank ING was the sell-side adviser to the deal, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Reporting By Julia Payne, editing by David Evans

