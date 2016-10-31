Glencore shutters Black Star zinc mine in Australia

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore's Black Star Open Cut mine in Queensland, part of the Mount Isa Mines complex, has been put on care and maintenance after mining out its existing reserve, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The mine had produced around 40 million tonnes of ore and 1.75 million tonnes of contained zinc since opening in 2004, Glencore said.

Zinc, already one of this year's strongest performing commodities, rallied to a five-year high after the announcement on Monday.