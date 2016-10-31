FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Glencore shutters Black Star zinc mine in Australia
October 31, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

Glencore shutters Black Star zinc mine in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore's Black Star Open Cut mine in Queensland, part of the Mount Isa Mines complex, has been put on care and maintenance after mining out its existing reserve, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The mine had produced around 40 million tonnes of ore and 1.75 million tonnes of contained zinc since opening in 2004, Glencore said.

Zinc, already one of this year's strongest performing commodities, rallied to a five-year high after the announcement on Monday.

Reporting by Jan Harvey. Editing by Jane Merriman

