CFTC subpoenas Glencore in metals warehousing inquiry: source
August 12, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC subpoenas Glencore in metals warehousing inquiry: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore and its metals warehousing business Pacorini have received subpoenas from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that another metals warehousing firm had received a subpoena from the regulator, seeking all of its documents and communications related to the London Metal Exchange since January 2010, as an inquiry into complaints about inflated metals prices gathers steam.

A spokesman for Glencore declined to comment.

Reporting by Josephine Mason in London; Writing by David Sheppard in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
