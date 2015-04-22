FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore to look into further expansion of agri business
#Commodities
April 22, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore to look into further expansion of agri business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The chairman of commodity trading and mining giant Glencore said the company will consider expanding its agricultural commodities business if the right opportunity arises.

“I think Viterra [VILC.UL] has been a fantastic acquisition for us. And clearly if we can find the opportunity to expand we will,” Hayward, who is also the head of oil company Genel told the FT Global Commodities Summit.

Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Louise Heavens

