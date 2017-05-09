FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Glencore agrees $84.97/T thermal coal price with Japan utilities: sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 9, 2017 / 2:22 AM / 3 months ago

Glencore agrees $84.97/T thermal coal price with Japan utilities: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar, November 13, 2012.Michael Buholzer

TOKYO/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Glencore and Japanese power utilities have settled annual thermal coal contract prices at $84.97 a ton, down from $94.75 set in October, three sources said on Tuesday.

Glencore reached the settlement with Japan's Tohoku Electric after negotiations restarted when an initial round of talks failed to reach agreement, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said.

Australian Newcastle spot cargo prices last traded at $77.70. Thermal coal is used to generate electricity.

Glencore is the world's biggest supplier of sea-traded thermal coal and usually sets pricing for the sector.

(Corrects to show $84.97 is for annual prices, not quarterly, and to show $94.75 was set in October, not last quarter.)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and Jim Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.