FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Glencore secures 48 percent hike in thermal coal price
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 25, 2016 / 12:31 AM / 10 months ago

Glencore secures 48 percent hike in thermal coal price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Glencore and Japanese power utilities have settled quarterly thermal coal contract prices at $94.75 a metric ton, up from around $64 last quarter, sources confirmed on Tuesday, reflecting a surge in spot prices.

The Japanese buyers agreed to pay the higher price to secure supplies of high quality thermal coal from Australia, the Financial Times reported overnight.

Glencore reached the settlement with Japan's Tohoku Electric following two months of negotiations, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said.

"We were told it came in at $94.75, which was not unexpected given the surge in spot," added a coal trader in Sydney.

Australian Newcastle spot cargo prices for November have almost doubled since June to $100.25 per metric ton, the highest since 2012.

The price rally for thermal coal, used to generate electricity, was triggered by a Chinese government decision to cap its mining output to address labor issues and pollution, forcing its utilities to import more coal.

The intervention cut China's mining output by around 15 percent and sent buyers back to global markets to meet the shortfall.

Glencore is the world's biggest supplier of sea-traded thermal coal and typically sets pricing for the sector.

Glencore declined to comment, citing a policy against speaking publicly about price negotiations with its customers.

Japan's thermal coal imports remained stable year-on-year in the first six months of 2016, reflecting a slower-than-expected restart of nuclear power capacity and steady use of coal-fired power generation as a substitute.

Australia's thermal coal exports in fiscal 2017 ending June 30 are forecast to increase 1.6 percent year-on-year to 204 million tonnes, with China's spike in import demand in the first half of the year more than offsetting declines in India, according to Australia's Department of Industry and Science.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.