FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore sells stakes in copper, nickel mines for $290 million
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 14, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore sells stakes in copper, nickel mines for $290 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global miner and commodity trader Glencore said on Friday it had sold stakes in three mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290 million.

The company said it sold its interests in the Tampakan copper mine in the Philippines, the Falcondo nickel mine in the Dominican Republic and the Sipilou nickel mine in Brazil.

The company did not say who it had sold the assets to and gave no further details.

Glencore had announced plans to sell its interest in the Tampakan project in June, having in December said it was considering the sale of some nickel projects, reflecting low commodity prices and a focus on returning cash to shareholders.

The announcement comes a day after the company said it would cut back its spending plans for the year.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.