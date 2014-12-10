Glencore considering sale of some nickel and cobalt projects

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Mining and trading firm Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Wednesday it is considering the sale of some nickel and cobalt projects amid lower prices as the company focuses on returning cash to shareholders.

The potential project sales include the Araguaiai and Sipilou nickel and cobalt projects in Brazil, the firm’s 2014 investor day presentation said, as well as the firm’s Cosmos nickel mine in Western Australia, which has been on care and maintenance.