Glencore boss spends dividend cash to up stake
#Deals
June 7, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

Glencore boss spends dividend cash to up stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Glencore is seen in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Zug May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has used part of his dividend income to buy an additional 10 million pounds ($15.5 million) of shares in the company, nudging his stake in the commodities trader higher to just over 15.8 percent.

According to a regulatory filing, Glasenberg bought 2.9 million shares at a cost of 344.3 pence apiece on June 6.

Glasenberg, who reaped almost $110 million in final dividends from his shares in Glencore, had said he would spend the cash on additional stock in the trader, which is in the throes of a $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata XTA.L.

Glencore said this was the first purchase in line with this plan.

Shares in the trader, which paid its final dividends for 2011 last Friday, were trading on Thursday at around 351.6 pence.

Glasenberg is Glencore’s single largest shareholder and will own almost 9 percent of the combined Glencore-Xstrata after the two merge in a deal due to complete later this year.

Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
