Glencore plans to sell option in Falco's Horne gold project: sources

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) is planning to sell its option in a gold mine owned by Falco Resources (FPC.V), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday, as the mining group and commodities trader presses ahead with its asset sale program.

London-listed Glencore has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to sell the 65 percent option in the Horne 5 gold project in Quebec, the sources said, and potential buyers have been contacted.

Falco has calculated that the undeveloped Horne 5 deposit could have a net present value (NPV) of about $667 million, assuming a gold price of $1,250 an ounce and certain currency exchange conditions, according to its website.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1 percent at $1,303.91 an ounce at 1148 GMT (0748 EDT) on Thursday.

Glencore declined to comment. BofA Merrill Lynch and Falco Resources did not immediately respond to requests for comment.