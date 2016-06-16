FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Glencore plans to sell option in Falco's Horne gold project: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 16, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Glencore plans to sell option in Falco's Horne gold project: sources

Freya Berry and Barbara Lewis

2 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo - RTSGNLP

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) is planning to sell its option in a gold mine owned by Falco Resources (FPC.V), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday, as the mining group and commodities trader presses ahead with its asset sale program.

London-listed Glencore has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to sell the 65 percent option in the Horne 5 gold project in Quebec, the sources said, and potential buyers have been contacted.

Falco has calculated that the undeveloped Horne 5 deposit could have a net present value (NPV) of about $667 million, assuming a gold price of $1,250 an ounce and certain currency exchange conditions, according to its website.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1 percent at $1,303.91 an ounce at 1148 GMT (0748 EDT) on Thursday.

Glencore declined to comment. BofA Merrill Lynch and Falco Resources did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Additional reporting by Susan Taylor and John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.