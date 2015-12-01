FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore could sell its troubled South African Optimum coal mine
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 1, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore could sell its troubled South African Optimum coal mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An entrance to the Optimum Kwagga coal mine owned by Glencore is seen near Hendrina in Mpumalanga province, September 8 2015.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Glencore’s struggling South African unit, Optimum, which is currently embroiled in a dispute over the price of coal with power utility Eskom could be sold off, a firm appointed to rescue the troubled business said on Tuesday.

“There was buying interest that is not a factual inaccuracy as all options were being explored,” a spokeswoman for the business rescue practitioners who declined to be named said. “All the options were on the table but at the moment, they are looking to spearhead one specific option and hopefully that will be made apparent soon,” she said, without elaborating.

Optimum and Eskom [ESCJ.UL] are at odds over the price of coal with the utility refusing to pay more than 150 per tonne of the fuel. Optimum says this rate is less than the cost of production.

The administrators said Glencore will continue to fund its troubled mine and supply Eskom with coal until the impasse with Eskom has been resolved.

Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.