Glencore's underlying profit falls, lowers debt target

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore reported first-half adjusted underlying profit (EBITDA) down 13 percent at $4 billion (3.04 billion pounds), but said it was on track to sell assets and lowered its net debt target to between $16.5 billion and $17.5 billion this year.

It had said in March that it aimed to cut net debt to $17 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2016.

"We have already largely achieved our asset disposals target of $4-5 billion with a diverse and material pool of asset sales' processes also ongoing," Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said an upturn in commodity markets had helped, but the company remained "mindful that underlying markets continue to be volatile".

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012. Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Glencore came under pressure to reduce its net debt last year after investors said they were concerned by its leverage after a fall in commodity prices and weaker demand in China.

Glencore says its combination of industrial activities and trading protects it from market volatility with trading being a defensive earnings driver when commodities prices fall.

It said its adjusted EBITDA in metals and minerals was up 11 percent at $3.229 billion on strong trading and improved contributions from aluminum and nickel.

Adjusted EBITDA in oil, refined products and coal fell 49 percent to $847 million on lower prices and as trading earnings fell to $276 million. Glencore said that supportive oil marketing conditions seen in the first half of 2015 were not repeated and coal trading was challenging.

The company kept its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance for trading, which it calls marketing, unchanged at $2.4-2.7 billion.