#Business News
September 10, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Glencore shares suspended, pending statement on Xstrata: HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Glencore International was suspended on Monday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

The company said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of information relating to its proposed all-share merger of equals with Xstrata plc. No further details were immediately available.

Glencore hammered out a revised $36 billion bid for miner Xstrata in intense weekend negotiations and is set to detail its new offer to the market as early as Monday, days after proposing 11th-hour changes to save the deal.

For a copy of the statement, please click here

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Eric Meijer

