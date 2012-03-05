FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore International shares suspended: HKEx
#Business News
March 5, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 6 years ago

Glencore International shares suspended: HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Commodities trader Glencore International Plc (0805.HK)(GLEN.L) was suspended on Monday afternoon, according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.

Glencore said in a statement that its shares were suspended pending the release of preliminary results for 2011 and price-sensitive information. No further details were immediately available.

The stock was down 2.26 percent prior to the suspension.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis

