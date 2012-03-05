Glencore International shares suspended: HKEx

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Commodities trader Glencore International Plc (0805.HK)(GLEN.L) was suspended on Monday afternoon, according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.

Glencore said in a statement that its shares were suspended pending the release of preliminary results for 2011 and price-sensitive information. No further details were immediately available.

The stock was down 2.26 percent prior to the suspension.

